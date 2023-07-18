Monetization of Ghana’s politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng

A governance expert has expressed concern over the high monetization in Ghanaian politics, describing it as "scary".

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, July 17, Prof Roger Oppong Koranteng, Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat, lamented the pervasive role money now plays in the country's political system.

"The way our politicking has been so much monetised, it's scary. So if you don't have that kind of money which ordinarily can’t have, then no matter how good your campaign message is, you’ll not get there because of this monetisation," he said.

Prof Koranteng added that the monetization has turned elections into a high stakes affair, with many politicians viewing public office as an opportunity for self-enrichment.

"Also, everybody is looking at getting into positions of power to make money. That is why elections have become a matter of life and death because we all know that, for nothing at all, get into politics, win elections and in the next two years you would have acquired so many properties," he explained.

The expert further noted that corruption in Ghana cuts across all levels of society not limited to just politicians and office holders.

His comment comes amid growing concerns about vote-buying, abuse of state resources and high campaign financing costs are negatively affecting the integrity of Ghana's democracy and giving power to the wrong people.