ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Monetization of Ghana’s politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng

Headlines Monetization of Ghanas politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A governance expert has expressed concern over the high monetization in Ghanaian politics, describing it as "scary".

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, July 17, Prof Roger Oppong Koranteng, Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat, lamented the pervasive role money now plays in the country's political system.

"The way our politicking has been so much monetised, it's scary. So if you don't have that kind of money which ordinarily can’t have, then no matter how good your campaign message is, you’ll not get there because of this monetisation," he said.

Prof Koranteng added that the monetization has turned elections into a high stakes affair, with many politicians viewing public office as an opportunity for self-enrichment.

"Also, everybody is looking at getting into positions of power to make money. That is why elections have become a matter of life and death because we all know that, for nothing at all, get into politics, win elections and in the next two years you would have acquired so many properties," he explained.

The expert further noted that corruption in Ghana cuts across all levels of society not limited to just politicians and office holders.

His comment comes amid growing concerns about vote-buying, abuse of state resources and high campaign financing costs are negatively affecting the integrity of Ghana's democracy and giving power to the wrong people.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Journalists tour areas destroyed by mining activities in Eastern Region Journalists tour areas destroyed by mining activities in Eastern Region

1 hour ago

Corruption in Ghana is pervasive; cuts across all levels – Prof Oppong Koranteng Corruption in Ghana is pervasive; cuts across all levels – Prof Oppong Koranteng

1 hour ago

Monetization of Ghanas politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng Monetization of Ghana’s politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng

2 hours ago

We dont use landguards to reclaim lands – Police refutes Land Ministry Directors claim We don’t use landguards to reclaim lands – Police refutes Land Ministry Director...

2 hours ago

Reject NPP massively – Apaak to Ghanaians over high tomato importation Reject NPP massively – Apaak to Ghanaians over high tomato importation

2 hours ago

All soft-skinned bullion vans withdrawn All soft-skinned bullion vans withdrawn

2 hours ago

Opuni trial: It's up to trial judge to decide if part-heard case must start afresh but parties free to challenge it — Godfred Dame Opuni trial: It's up to trial judge to decide if part-heard case must start afre...

2 hours ago

Mid-year Budget review: COPEC warns against introduction of new taxes on fuel Mid-year Budget review: COPEC warns against introduction of new taxes on fuel

2 hours ago

Sky train project: 2million payment was made by GIIF not Railways Ministry – Joe Ghartey clarifies Sky train project: $2million payment was made by GIIF not Railways Ministry – Jo...

2 hours ago

Cocoa bills debt exchange is an indication govt cant pay its debts – Joe Jackson Cocoa bills debt exchange is an indication govt can’t pay its debts – Joe Jackso...

Just in....
body-container-line