We don’t use landguards to reclaim lands – Police refutes Land Ministry Director’s claim

The Ghana Police Service has strongly denied allegations that it hires landguards to reclaim and protect its lands.

In a press release on Monday, July 17, the Police Administration stated "The Administration would like to categorically state that this claim is false, baseless and unfounded, and should be treated with the contempt it deserves."

This comes after the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale, was reported to have told Parliament's Lands and Forestry Committee on July 10 that government agencies like the police and military use the services of notorious landguard 'Gyato' to retrieve encroached state lands.

"I think the idea was that anytime the government apparatus; the police, military among others are seen going out there to claim lands, you know the hullabaloo and backlash the government receives," Agbesinyale was quoted as saying.

But the Police statement asserted that "The Police Service has not on any occasion engaged the services of languards to reclaim or protect its lands."

It added, "In fact, on the contrary, the Service has in recent times intensified its anti-languard operations in communities affected by the activities of these landguards and this renewed effort will not stop until perpetrators of such illegal activities are brought to justice."

Despite the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offenses Act in 2019 which criminalizes such activities, Agbesinyale claimed government agencies find it convenient to use landguards like 'Gyato' to avoid public backlash.

However, both the Lands Ministry and the Ghana Armed Forces have denied his allegations.

The police statement has further rubbished the claims, assuring that they remain "committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety and security at all times."