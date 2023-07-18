ModernGhana logo
Only NPP has the best brains to manage Ghana - Boakye Agyarko

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko says the NPP is the only political party that has the best brains to manage the affairs of Ghana.

The former Energy Minister has observed that the incumbent party has proven over the years that, it is better off when it comes to rolling out best policies for Ghana, compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The renowned economist said this on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show "Dwabrem", on Monday July 17, 2023, hosted by Prince Nii Ade (DOK Cash).

"We are the most competent sets of hands to manage this country for the long haul.

"We as a party have over the years come out with innovative ideas, courage and competence to save Ghana from misfortunes that normally come in our way as a country," he stated.

While acknowledging the country is currently facing challenges, Mr Agyarko said the NPP is very capable of taking Ghana out of the woods.

He however indicated that it will be a bad omen for Ghana should the NPP lose the 2024 general elections to NDC.

He emphasized that, the only governing NPP has the antidote to the country’s current economic challenges.

He, therefore, indicated that it is imperative for the NPP to stay in power beyond 2024 to continue the implementation of the numerous social and economic interventions the government has put in place.

