'Greedy,' 'double-tongue', 'hypocrite' Ken Agyapong must return all fat gov't contracts he's enjoying since Ghana is at IMF — Western Regional Minister

The Western Regional Minister, Hon Kwabena Okyere Mensah says NPP presidential aspirant Hon Kennedy Agyepong is a hypocrite in the party.

He said the MP for Assin Central is enjoying juicy contracts from the NPP government and yet turned around to blame Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for Ghana's economic woes.

Speaking on Radio 360 's flagship morning show 'Y3nsom' in Takoradi monitored by Modern Ghana News, the Western Regional Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi rubbishes claims by Kennedy Agyepong that Dr Bawumia who claims to be a strategist ended up taking Ghana to the IMF.

"..we were all in the country when Covid broke. Were you the one who manufactured Covid? Even the IMF who are giving us a bailout said we (NPP) did not create the problem, as our economic challenges are as a result of Covid. The other one is the take or pay electricity contracts by the erstwhile NDC government so what has that got to do with either Dr Bawumia or myself or Ken Ofori Atta taking us to the IMF? " the Western Regional Minister stated.

He further called out the outspoken Assin Central legislator should return all the contracts enriching him if he continues to attack the government.

"Ghana is a member of the IMF and they have given us some assistance during Covid. Since Ghana went to the IMF the cedi is stabilising ...what intrigues me however is, between you and I, we all know one of the biggest government contractors is the man you are talking about (Kennedy Agyapong). When things were bad and he was benefitting, that was right, but now that he wants to be a Presidential candidate, he has forgotten about all those benefits he derived and wants us to forget about all that?

"Then he should reverse (sic) all those contracts he earned and hand it to others and say because Ghana is now back to the IMF, I will not take any government contract again. If he continues like that then technically you want to act like a greedy person who wants to benefit both ways. If he wants to find someone to blame for Ghana going to IMF, why won't he also along the lines of equity say that he will not take any of the contracts he is taking during this IMF period? He is just misleading people and it needs to be straightened. He is like former President Mahama who will accept the havoc done to our economy by Covid when he is outside the country but when he is in Ghana, he blames every economic woe on President Akufo Addo. They are the double-tongued people we need not trust," the Western Regional minister emphasised.

According to him, credit must be given to the Vice President for going through thick and thin to ensure the economy is back on track.

He noted that as the cedi is stabilising, the campaign approach by presidential aspirants including the likes of Kennedy Agyepong is changing and now shifting goalposts to attack Dr. Bawumia for no apparent reason.