We wouldn't have ended up at IMF if we had planned well - Boakye Agyarko

A presidential candidate hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hon. Boakye Agyarko has described Ghana's IMF bailout as a result of reckless management on the side of government.

According to the former energy minister, certain decisions and policies the government made went wrong which affected the economy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Otec FM’s afternoon political talk show dubbed 'Dwabrem' with Prince Nii Ade on Monday July 17, 2023, Mr. Agyarko suggested that even though Ghana is not the first country to seek an bailout, it could have been avoided.

He however suggested that there's a need for proper management of the economy to avoid another bailout in the near future.