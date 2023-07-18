Landguard protecting state lands: Aynok Company was registered in 2014 - Alhassan Suhuyini replies Lands Ministry

Member of Parliament for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini has said that the company that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it contracted to protect and reclaim encroached lands was registered in 2014, contrary to a claim by the Ministry that it had been in existence since 2012.

Suhuyini said on the Ghana Tonight Show on TV3 Monday, July 17 that his checks at the registrar of companies revealed that the company was registered on “1st September 2014 and commenced business on 2nd.”

On Monday, July 17, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North Alhassn Suhuyini said that the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Professor Patrick Agbesinyale has revealed that a land guard has been contracted to protect state lands.

Suhiyini said this came to light during an engagement that the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament had with the Ministry.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, July 17, he raised concerns against dealing with a person whose activities have been outlawed.

He also said the Committee is requesting to know the terms and conditions of the said contract.

“In our engagement, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources the Chief Director revealed, shockingly, that the Ministry has resorted to engaging a land guard to retrieve and protect government lands.

“Mind you, these are lands that are held on behalf of the people of Ghana and vested in the President to protect it. I am sure that the framers of the Constitution are aware that the president is the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and he is seized with the capacity to ensure that these lands are protected for our common use, that is why the lands are vested in the president, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is the Ministry tasked with the responsibility of overseeing these lands.

“So for the Ministry to tell us the lack of capacity of the state to protect these lands that are put in trust but to resort to the services of people whose activities have been outlawed for the protection of these lands came to us as a surprise.

“We have therefore demanded from the Ministry the terms and conditions of that unholy relationship between the Ministry and this land guard and his institution. We cannot pass laws that we do not intend to keep.”

But the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources dismissed reports that a land guard has been contracted to protect state lands.

A statement issued by the Ministry said “The Ministry would like to set the records straight that government and for that matter, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources do not contract the services of land guards in its operations.

“However, the Ministry through its agency Lands Commission legally engaged the services of Aynok Holding Limited, a registered Limited liability company to assist in reclaiming encroached government lands. The engagement has been in effect since 2012.

“We wish to state categorically that government and by extension, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources employs a legal process to reclaim all encroached state lands,” the Ministry said in a statement.

