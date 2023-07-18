ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal, Italy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Monday for an official visit to Portugal.

His trip is at the behest of the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The President will participate in the Portuguese government-organised EurAfrican Forum in Lisbon on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

He will also, at the invitation of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM), travel to Italy as a keynote speaker at the 4th ECAM Annual Summit scheduled to be held from the 23rd to 24th July 2023 and meet with Italian Prime Minister, H.E. Giorgia Meloni to discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul; Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum; Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong; and officials of the presidency and foreign Ministry.

He is expected back in Ghana on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

GNA

