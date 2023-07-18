'We need energy policy to guide our country' — Benjamin Quashie on World Bank's directive to governments

Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, South African National Democratic Congress Council of Elders Chair and the Group Chairman for Allied Consortiums has backed the World Bank's directive to Ghana regarding an emergency energy plan.

Speaking on Joynews Prime Morning programme Monday, 17th July, 2023, he claimed that, "I've always believed that if we do our things right, we could even be an exporter of energy and I think as a country we need to have a concerted effort in ensuring managers of the economy are able to come up with a policy in line with the World Bank's policy."

In offering counselling to government, Mr Benjamin Quashie argued that Ghana needs to adhere to the directives of the World Bank to escape the frequent power outages. "This should help us steer our affairs properly and avoid any further energy crisis going forward as a country," he emphasized.

The SA NDC Council Chair indicated that the energy issue has been a tug of war between "My NDC and the NPP about excess capacity. But, what the World Bank is saying is an indictment on the government. That, there is a looming danger in the energy sector, which we must stop the politicking in order to avert it."

He added, "Who is government fooling by not telling the full story but telling us half truths?"

"I think Ghanaians should hold the government responsible if anything untoward happens regarding the energy sector. They only presented to us the good side of the policies without telling us the realities," he claimed.

According to Mr. Quashie, the time has come for the country to move away from policies that target the next election but, "Rather make policies that ensure Ghanaians are ok. The energy sector policies should be looked at devoid of politics to ensure we don't go back into 'dumsor.'"