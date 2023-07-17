ModernGhana logo
‘I pray for successful, prosperous reign for our Mandariwura’ — Mahama congratulates newly enstool chief

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the recently enskinned chief of the Bole Traditional Area.

According to Mr. Mahama, the ceremony was another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make communities unique.

He said in a Facebook post on July 17 that, “I pray for a successful and prosperous reign for our Mandariwura.”

“Congratulations, Mandariwura Seidu Iddi Tempir Si Ababio, on your enskinment and outdooring to the people of the Bole Traditional Area.

“Known in private life as Gilbert Seidu Iddi, our new chief was a former Minister under previous NDC administrations and a former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

“The ceremony was another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make our communities unique.

“I pray for a successful and prosperous reign for our Mandariwura; I am confident he will promote peace and development in our area.

“Let's work together to make Bole the best it can be!” former President John Dramani Mahama stated.

Former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend embarked on working visits to the Northern and Savanna Regions.

The visit was to afford the former President an opportunity to engage traditional and religious leaders, discuss important issues and strengthen relationships.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

