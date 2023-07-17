ModernGhana logo
[VIDEO]: I rejected a sixteen-year-old as 'second wife' — Kwesi Pratt reveals

Kwesi Pratt Junior, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has opened up about a challenging situation he faced after an act of benevolence led to an unexpected marriage proposal.

During an interaction with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo, morning show,' Mr Kwesi Pratt recounted an incident where he assisted a family in need.

He narrated, “The mother of a young lady required surgery, and after the family approached me for help, I used my newspaper platform to solicit funds.

“Fortunately, a generous company stepped forward and covered the cost of the surgery.

“Subsequently, the family expressed their gratitude to me.

“However, I faced an unexpected turn of event when I received a phone call from the head of the family. The family expressed their profound appreciation once again and informed me that, as a gesture of gratitude, they intended to bring their sixteen-year-old daughter for me to marry."

Realizing the consequences, Mr Pratt said he reflected on it with surprise.

He pondered how he would explain the situation to his current wife.

Understanding the implications of the proposal, Mr Pratt said he to told the man that he was already married.

“I told the man I was already married, and he asked if I wasn’t a man…The man got angry; he said I’ve insulted the family; to them, it’s a form of disrespect to the family.

“I was sweating profusely; it wasn't easy at all, because how would I have explained this to my wife?" he revealed.

Watch full video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

