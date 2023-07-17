Ghana Nurses Association DFW and MEH holds health fair at Sokode

The Ghana Nurses Association Dallas Fort Worth, Texas Ghanaian-American based nurses in collaboration with Mater Ecclesia Hospital at Sokode Gbogame in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region of Ghana has successfully organized a day health fair to screen the people of Sokode Gbogame and it's surrounding communities of some health conditions very common in Ghana.

The community members including students of Sokode Senior High Technical School, Abutia Senior High Technical and Mater Ecclesia Schools were the beneficiaries of the free health screening on six different selected sicknesses.

At the event, the chiefs and elders of Sokode Gbogame were in attendance to embrace and welcome the Ghanaian born Nurses living and practicing nursing in the United States of America giving back to society, members of the community especially clients to the Matter Eclesiea Hospital we screened and educated.

A target of 150 people was subsequently exceeded to over 200 were diagnosed for Diabetes, Eclampsia, Hypertension, Malaria, sickle cells, and Nutritional deficiency, with some with severe signs treated for free at the facility.

In an interview with the President of the Association best known as GNA, Madam Aba Emprofi Halms a registered Tele, Medical Surgical Nurse, Master's in Nursery outlines that they functioned to bring all practicing nurses in the country under one umbrella and advance the interest of the nursing profession by promoting a better understanding and dignity of the profession.

She said, "We didn't come here to prescribe rather we came to give information but basic medication like Ibuprofen that’s over the counter. So we can give that medication and then ride on the back how often you can take that. These are medications we brought to the community, nothing above these medications are given because certain medication before given, tests must be run by the patients. So our aim is not to prescribe but to educate."

As part of their mission to Ghana in the Volta region Madam Amprofi said they went to Ho teaching hospital where the team worked with the nurses at the facility.

The president also mentioned that in the past years, they donated over 44 containers of medical supplies to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Korle-bu. "In Okomfo Anokye’s hospital, we donated incubators. Our incubator is one of them used for the conjoined twins. We also sponsored a nursing student who is also at the Nsawam orphanage. Money is donated by us to children that need surgery."

She however bemoaned the limited resources that force them to always improvise with the few they have in service delivery.

"Although the facilities here are small, they are doing their best especially the delivery room. We notice there were only one bed so you can imagine if there are three or more nursing mothers in labour that can Impose a lot of problem because of the position of the bed. I am Impressed by how neat the hospital is looking," she stated.

On behalf of the Association Madam Amprofi Halms pledge with hope that the Ghana Nurses Association DFW will build a very good relationship with the Matter Eclesiea Hospital for the hospital to see more development.

"We are hoping that this is not going to be nine-day wonder. We will come back, have a good relationship and a good collaboration to build a healthy community. We believed there is a land they are obtaining and so GNA and other NGOs will come and support the development of the community," she emphasised.