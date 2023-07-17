Alleged witch bird turns to human at Gomoa after being given GHC50 to kill man backfires, reported to police

An alleged witch bird has turned into a girl at Gomoa Mampong in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Monday dawn, at about 1am, when the alleged bird fell from an uncompleted building and turned into a human during a prayer by one prophetess Mary Esther, Head Pastor for Deeper Church International Gomoa Mampong branch.

The alleged witch reportedly confessed that she is from New Winneba and she was given GHC50 to kill one brother Kwasi at Gomoa Mampong but she failed to operate due to the prayers of the prophetess.

The residents who pulled out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the alleged witch were shocked to witness such an incident.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Gomoa Okyereko police for further interrogation.

-DGN online