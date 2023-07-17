We need to beat plastic pollution for Africa, it's an ecological disaster – World Bank

Managing Director of Operations for the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, emphasized the need to combat plastic pollution during her recent visit to West Africa.

In a tweet on Monday, July 17, Madam Bjerde who, together with some World Bank officials was in Africa last week said his visit affirmed what she has been hearing about the continent and its plastic waste challenges.

"My visit to West Africa last week reinforced what I knew already: the issue of plastic pollution is an ecological disaster with huge associated costs. We need to #BeatPlasticPollution, for the people of Africa and for the planet," Bjerde tweeted.

Anna Bjerde shared a photo of herself with her son at the newly renovated Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, Ghana.

"Sharing a picture with my son (again!). Grateful to be able to give him the gift of travel. Thank you Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for showing him the history, warmth and spirit of your countries. Unforgettable and hugely important," she captioned.

Plastic pollution has become a major environmental issue across Africa.

According to the World Bank, plastic accounts for two-thirds of floating marine debris off the continent's coast.

Plastic waste clogs drain causing flooding and the spread of waterborne diseases, while also releasing harmful chemicals as it breaks down.

Anna Bjerde's visit comes as countries across Africa are taking action against plastic pollution with some even banning plastic bags.