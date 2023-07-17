ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We need to beat plastic pollution for Africa, it's an ecological disaster – World Bank

Headlines Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director of Operations
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director of Operations

Managing Director of Operations for the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, emphasized the need to combat plastic pollution during her recent visit to West Africa.

In a tweet on Monday, July 17, Madam Bjerde who, together with some World Bank officials was in Africa last week said his visit affirmed what she has been hearing about the continent and its plastic waste challenges.

"My visit to West Africa last week reinforced what I knew already: the issue of plastic pollution is an ecological disaster with huge associated costs. We need to #BeatPlasticPollution, for the people of Africa and for the planet," Bjerde tweeted.

Anna Bjerde shared a photo of herself with her son at the newly renovated Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, Ghana.

"Sharing a picture with my son (again!). Grateful to be able to give him the gift of travel. Thank you Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for showing him the history, warmth and spirit of your countries. Unforgettable and hugely important," she captioned.

Plastic pollution has become a major environmental issue across Africa.

According to the World Bank, plastic accounts for two-thirds of floating marine debris off the continent's coast.

Plastic waste clogs drain causing flooding and the spread of waterborne diseases, while also releasing harmful chemicals as it breaks down.

Anna Bjerde's visit comes as countries across Africa are taking action against plastic pollution with some even banning plastic bags.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

REUTERSPaulo Whitaker Fears of dengue fever epidemic in Guadeloupe as cases accelerate

34 minutes ago

Refund botched Sky Train 2m project, it's organised crime – Minority caucus Refund botched Sky Train $2m project, it's organised crime – Minority caucus

36 minutes ago

Alleged witch bird turns to human at Gomoa after being given GHC50 to kill man backfires, reported to police Alleged witch bird turns to human at Gomoa after being given GHC50 to kill man b...

45 minutes ago

Police on manhunt for twin brothers who stabbed 17-year-old boy to death Police on manhunt for twin brothers who stabbed 17-year-old boy to death  

45 minutes ago

Govt reneges on promise to pay food suppliers; members threaten to return picketing on Thursday Govt reneges on promise to pay food suppliers; members threaten to return picket...

45 minutes ago

National Association of Institutional Suppliers to picket at Education Ministry over non-payments of supplies to schools National Association of Institutional Suppliers to picket at Education Ministry ...

45 minutes ago

UTAG-UDS threaten strike over cancellation of positions UTAG-UDS threaten strike over cancellation of positions

1 hour ago

VIDEO: I rejected a sixteen-year-old as 'second wife' — Kwesi Pratt reveals [VIDEO]: I rejected a sixteen-year-old as 'second wife' — Kwesi Pratt reveals

1 hour ago

We want to express our solidarity; what affects one affects all —Inusah Fuseini defends Minority boycott ‘We want to express our solidarity; what affects one affects all’ — Inusah Fusei...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Ghana's first-quarter economic growth exceeds 2023 global projections by 1.5% — ...

Just in....
body-container-line