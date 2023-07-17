NPP race: Gov’t feeds, shelters, pays you, but I pay 7,000 workers with my street plan – Ken Agyapong tackles ‘strategist’ rival

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a veiled attack at one of his fellow flag bearer aspirants, saying while that politician claims to be a strategist, the country’s economic fortunes dwindled under his economic leadership after President Akufo-Addo took office.

Appearing to be responding to an earlier attack on him from the camp of the rival aspirant, Mr Agyapong stated during a campaign address to party delegates in Kintampo that the NPP will encounter difficulties if it does not conduct a clean campaign, warning that he will respond to every accusation made against him.

“You call yourself a strategist, but when we assumed power, the exchange rate was 4 cedis to one US dollar. Today, one dollar is equivalent to 12 cedis, and yet you claim to be a strategist."

"With my Steel Plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country. I have the largest Cold Store in all of Africa. On the other hand, the government pays you, your domestic staff, and covers your housing expenses as you reside in government bungalows.

“Meanwhile, I am personally paying salaries to 7,158 workers each month in this country. So, between the two of us, who is the strategist?” he wondered.

“This is internal politics, and although we should refrain from engaging in mudslinging, if they attack me, I will respond," Mr Agyapong asserted.

He expressed concerns about how the poor performance of the cedi had eroded his dollar fortunes.

He revealed that his holdings in March 2022 amounted to $40 million in cedi equivalent, but by August of the same year, the value had drastically plummeted to $16 million due to the currency's devaluation.

