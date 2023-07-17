NPP flagbearer election: We need a selfless person, not a rich man – Bawumia takes swipe at Ken Agyapong

17.07.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The two key figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are currently campaigning to become the next flagbearer of the party.

During his engagements with delegates in Kintampo, Kennedy Agyapong jabbed the Vice President for touting himself as a strategist.

“You have taken our economy to the IMF and you tell us you are a strategist. If they don’t let us do a clean campaign there will be a problem because for me if you say something I will reply you.

“You tell us you are a strategist, when we were taking over power $1 was GHS4. Today $1 is GHS12. And you tell us you are a strategist? Excuse me,” Ken Agyapong shared.

He further argued that he has money and that is more important than being a strategist.

In what appears to be a reply, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared that being rich in the flagbearer contest of the NPP is irrelevant.

He is of the view that the NPP needs a selfless person to lead the party into the 2024 General Election and not a rich man.

“We want someone who can claim power for us in 2024 not just anybody. If it’s just about a flagbearer, I think anybody would qualify. We want a selfless person and not a rich man because you won’t rule the country with your money if you become president. We want someone with ideas,” Dr. Bawumia said while speaking to delegates as he toured the Ashanti Region.

The Vice President further told delegates that he is the best candidate to lead the NPP into the next general election.

He said after beating John Dramani Mahama twice in past elections, he knows how to defeat the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and will do it to break the 8 for the NPP.

“Among all the 10 presidential aspirants, I have political experience over all of them. I know how to campaign and win elections over the NDC and John Mahama in particular. I have defeated him twice and I know how to defeat him again in 2024,” Dr. Bawumia argued.