‘You’ve politically betrayed Ghana’ — Charles Owusu blasts Martin Amidu

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Charles Owusu has strongly condemned Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor and Attorney General, for his remarks against President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government.

Mr Amidu has been vocal in his criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration.

One of his latest comments pertains to the leaked audio recording allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and an NPP executive discussing the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to the former Special Prosecutor, the leaked tape is not fabricated but rather a deliberate diversionary tactic by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement, he expressed his belief that the leaked tape was intended to divert the attention of opposition parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and potentially compromise the impartiality of the Ghana Police Service in the security aspects of the 2024 elections.

He said, “The recording and leaking of the tape concerning discussions to persuade the President to terminate the appointment of the Inspector General of Police on grounds of disloyalty to the incumbent Government and the NPP was a deliberate ploy to divert the attention of the opposition political parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to render it embarrassing for them to complain should the Ghana Police Service fail to supervise the security aspect of the 2024 elections fairly and impartially.”

In reaction to Martin Amidu's statements in a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu labelled Mr Amidu as a traitor.

"Martin Amidu has betrayed Ghana because of politics," Mr Owusu exclaims.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

