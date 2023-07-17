Let’s work together to make Bole the best it can be – Mahama to new Bole Mandariwura

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended his congratulations to the new Mandariwura of the Bole Traditional Area, Seidu Iddi Tempir Si Ababio.

In a post on Facebook, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prayed for a successful and prosperous reign for the new Mandariwura.

"Congratulations, Mandariwura Seidu Iddi Tempir Si Ababio, on your enskinment and outdooring to the people of the Bole Traditional Area.

“The ceremony was another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make our communities unique.

“I pray for a successful and prosperous reign for our Mandariwura,” John Dramani Mahama shared in his Facebook post.

The flagbearer of the NDC further calls on the new Bole Mandariwura for collaboration to make Bole a better place.

“I am confident he will promote peace and development in our area. Let's work together to make Bole the best it can be,” Mahama indicated.

The new Bole Mandariwura, known in private life as Gilbert Seidu Iddi, served as Minister under previous NDC administrations and was a former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).