Charles Owusu, former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission has rubbished the relevance of a leaked audio recording purportedly discussing the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position.

The recording allegedly involves a conversation between a Police Commissioner and a former NPP executive suggesting that the IGP's loyalty to the ruling New Patriotic Party is questionable and that he may hinder the party's success in the 2024 elections.

However, Charles Owusu has expressed his confidence that Dr. Dampare will continue to serve as the IGP.

He commended the leadership and positive impact that Dr. Akuffo Dampare has brought to the Police Service, highlighting the exemplary life he has lived in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo," morning show.

Charles Owusu stated, "IGP Akuffo Dampare is the best…without tape or no tape, Akuffo Dampare is still IGP, and he will still be the IGP."

He dismissed the claims that the IGP would impede the New Patriotic Party's chances of winning the 2024 elections.

He debunked the notion that a Police administration or even the Electoral Commission could guarantee electoral victory for any political party.

"Since when did a Police administration become an Electoral Commissioner to win an election for somebody?

"Even the Electoral Commission cannot win elections for political parties. They only supervise. They cannot win," he asserted.