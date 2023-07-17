How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedral Board of Trustees – Apaak quizzes

17.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak wants the Attorney General to prosecute Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

This is his reaction to the court ruling indicating that the two identities of Rev. Kusi Boateng border on criminality.

“The Human Rights Court has today dismissed Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s application which sought to restrain me.

“The court’s judgment was emphatic that my parliamentary oversight had unraveled two distinct identities in conduct which borders on criminality and therefore the application was dismissed for lack of capacity and locus standi,” North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in a post on Facebook last week after the court ruling.

In his post on Twitter, Dr. Clement Apaak has questioned how Rev. Kusi Boateng managed to land a position as Secretary to the Board of Trees of the National Cathedral.

He insists that the man of God must be prosecuted.

“How did such a character become Sec and Board of Trustee of a National Cathedral? How many more criminals are walking freely in the Presidency? The Presidency has been so, so, so DEPRAVED! The AG must prosecute him immediately, he is not above the law,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.