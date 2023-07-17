ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.07.2023 Headlines

How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedral Board of Trustees – Apaak quizzes

How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedral Board of Trustees – Apaak quizzes
17.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak wants the Attorney General to prosecute Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

This is his reaction to the court ruling indicating that the two identities of Rev. Kusi Boateng border on criminality.

“The Human Rights Court has today dismissed Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s application which sought to restrain me.

“The court’s judgment was emphatic that my parliamentary oversight had unraveled two distinct identities in conduct which borders on criminality and therefore the application was dismissed for lack of capacity and locus standi,” North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in a post on Facebook last week after the court ruling.

In his post on Twitter, Dr. Clement Apaak has questioned how Rev. Kusi Boateng managed to land a position as Secretary to the Board of Trees of the National Cathedral.

He insists that the man of God must be prosecuted.

“How did such a character become Sec and Board of Trustee of a National Cathedral? How many more criminals are walking freely in the Presidency? The Presidency has been so, so, so DEPRAVED! The AG must prosecute him immediately, he is not above the law,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

'Ghanaians are corrupt but only politicians blamed' – PNC urge churches to demand National Repentance Day 'Ghanaians are corrupt but only politicians blamed' – PNC urge churches to deman...

9 minutes ago

NPP race: Govt feeds, shelters, pays you, but I pay 7,000 workers with my street plan – Ken Agyapong tackles strategist rival NPP race: Gov’t feeds, shelters, pays you, but I pay 7,000 workers with my stree...

9 minutes ago

Chief Director of Lands Ministry says land guards have been contracted to protect state lands — Suhuyini Chief Director of Lands Ministry says land guards have been contracted to protec...

9 minutes ago

NABCo beneficiaries angry over nine months arrears NABCo beneficiaries angry over nine months’ arrears

46 minutes ago

Sweltering weather is expected to continue in Italy and other parts of Europe over the next few days. By Tiziana FABI AFP Temperature reaches new highs as heatwaves scorch the globe

2 hours ago

How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedral Board of Trustees – Apaak quizzes How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedra...

2 hours ago

Mother leaves suicide note after abandoning day-old baby at doorstep of pastor Mother leaves suicide note after abandoning day-old baby at doorstep of pastor

2 hours ago

Mahama visit Chiefs and Muslim leaders in Northern and Savanna regions Mahama visit Chiefs and Muslim leaders in Northern and Savanna regions

2 hours ago

Youve taken Ghanas economy to IMF and you say you are a strategist; excuse me! – Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia You’ve taken Ghana’s economy to IMF and you say you are a strategist; excuse me!...

Just in....
body-container-line