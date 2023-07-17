Ghana's first-quarter economic growth exceeds 2023 global projections by 1.5% — Richard Ahiagbah

Ghana's economic growth for the first quarter of 2023 is outpacing global projections, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah has said.

In a tweet on Monday, July 17, the NPP lead communicator stated that Ghana's 4.2% GDP growth for Q1 2023 is “1.5% higher than the 2.7% global projection for the 2023 fiscal year."

"4.2% first-quarter economic growth is 0.2% higher than the African Development Banks' overall 4% projection for the 2023 & 2024 fiscal years, and 1.5% higher than the 2.7% global projection for the 2023 fiscal year," Ahiagbah tweeted.

The NPP spokesperson also noted that inflation and fuel prices seem to be stabilizing.

"Inflation and fuel prices are holding relatively stable showing that economic recovery is moving in the right direction," his tweet continued.

Mr. Ahiagbah said the latest indicators show Ghana's economic recovery efforts are gaining momentum.

He appealed for continued public support of the government's initiatives to maintain the positive trajectory.

"We humbly appeal to Ghanaians to continue to support the government's recovery efforts. It is getting better!" Ahiagbah stated in his tweet.