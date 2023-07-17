ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.07.2023 Headlines

Economic recovery moving in the right direction; 4.2% first-quarter growth – Richard Ahiagba

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications DirectorRichard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director
17.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghana's economic recovery efforts appear to be on track based on recent data, according to Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a tweet on Monday, July 17, Mr. Ahiagbah highlighted new statistics showing 4.2% GDP growth for the first quarter of 2023.

He stated that the figure is 0.2% higher than the African Development Banks' overall 4% projection for the 2023 & 2024 fiscal years, and 1.5% higher than the 2.7% global projection for the 2023 fiscal year.

"4.2% first-quarter economic growth is 0.2% higher than the African Development Banks' overall 4% projection for the 2023 & 2024 fiscal years, and 1.5% higher than the 2.7% global projection for the 2023 fiscal year," Ahiagbah tweeted.

The NPP communications director also noted that inflation and fuel prices seem to be stabilizing in Ghana.

“Inflation and fuel prices are holding relatively stable showing that economic recovery is moving in the right direction," he stated.

Mr Ahiagbah concluded by appealing for continued public support of the government's economic initiatives.

"We humbly appeal to Ghanaians to continue to support the government's recovery efforts. It is getting better!" he tweeted.

According to the ruling party’s spokesperson, the latest GDP and inflation figures provide some optimism that Ghana's economy may be turning around after a difficult 2022.

However, he acknowledged there are still challenges and it will take sustained efforts to ensure robust and inclusive growth going forward.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director of Operations We need to beat plastic pollution for Africa, it's an ecological disaster – Worl...

2 hours ago

Youve politically betrayed Ghana —Charles Owusu blasts Martin Amidu ‘You’ve politically betrayed Ghana’ — Charles Owusu blasts Martin Amidu

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute State should probe misuse of Atta-Mills Memorial Library funds – Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Ghana's first-quarter economic growth exceeds 2023 global projections by 1.5% — ...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Let Ghanaians know you destroyed the economy through your incompetence – Edudzi ...

2 hours ago

Blame economic mess on unbridled borrowing supervised by axes of wickedness of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta—Edudzi ‘Blame economic mess on unbridled borrowing supervised by axes of wickedness of ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor Gov’t uses legal means to reclaim encroached state lands, not land guards – Land...

2 hours ago

You are Minister for Justice, not selective justice; remember that – Ablakwa tells Godfred Dame You are Minister for Justice, not selective justice; remember that – Ablakwa tel...

2 hours ago

Ill be dead and gone — Mother abandons newborn with note signalling suicide ‘I’ll be dead and gone’ — Mother abandons newborn with note signalling suicide

3 hours ago

Minority terrorizing and undermining rule of law —Oda MP Minority terrorizing and undermining rule of law — Oda MP

Just in....
body-container-line