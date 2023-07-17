Economic recovery moving in the right direction; 4.2% first-quarter growth – Richard Ahiagba

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

Ghana's economic recovery efforts appear to be on track based on recent data, according to Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a tweet on Monday, July 17, Mr. Ahiagbah highlighted new statistics showing 4.2% GDP growth for the first quarter of 2023.

He stated that the figure is 0.2% higher than the African Development Banks' overall 4% projection for the 2023 & 2024 fiscal years, and 1.5% higher than the 2.7% global projection for the 2023 fiscal year.

"4.2% first-quarter economic growth is 0.2% higher than the African Development Banks' overall 4% projection for the 2023 & 2024 fiscal years, and 1.5% higher than the 2.7% global projection for the 2023 fiscal year," Ahiagbah tweeted.

The NPP communications director also noted that inflation and fuel prices seem to be stabilizing in Ghana.

“Inflation and fuel prices are holding relatively stable showing that economic recovery is moving in the right direction," he stated.

Mr Ahiagbah concluded by appealing for continued public support of the government's economic initiatives.

"We humbly appeal to Ghanaians to continue to support the government's recovery efforts. It is getting better!" he tweeted.

According to the ruling party’s spokesperson, the latest GDP and inflation figures provide some optimism that Ghana's economy may be turning around after a difficult 2022.

However, he acknowledged there are still challenges and it will take sustained efforts to ensure robust and inclusive growth going forward.