Assembly Member aspirant slams gov't over rising cost of living

Japhet Festus Gbede, former communication director of the NDC's Young Democrats and an Assembly member aspirant for the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral area has decried the daily rising cost of living and the hardship being experienced by his people.

He said it shows the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is "wicked and inconsiderate."

Mr. Gbede added that the ruling party has "no idea or solution on how to salvage the people of Ghana from the myriad of problems confronting the nation through the government's mismanagement of the economy."

In a Facebook post, Mr. Gbede condemned the increment in the prices of electricity and other commodities, especially food items.

While noting that the nation’s problems could not be miraculously solved, he opined that those saddled with leadership responsibilities should at least show direction, commitment and patriotism.

He added, "this has not been the case with the Nana Addo Danqua-led NPP government."

"An average Ghanaian now finds it very hard to make ends meet as prices of goods soar virtually every day."

"The ruling party has no clear-cut vision or sincerity to tackle the challenges confronting us as a nation. It is sad that Ghanaians have to pay for their leadership failures," he stressed.

The outspoken communicator regretted that "eating three square meals has become a big deal. Security is not guaranteed; in fact, many businesses have crumbled. But all the government of the day thinks about is how to take more loans and how to further overtax the people, who are already finding it hard to survive on needless elections."

He posited that, "This is not about politics; we must be sincere with ourselves and ponder for once how we want our country and governments to be. Our people are being pushed to the extreme. That is why we must genuinely work out modalities to make things work; otherwise, we will all continue to sit on a keg of gunpowder.

"We need to halt this trend; this is not about party affiliation but about genuinely saving our society and improving it. In my beloved Akatsi South, you can't see stores opened after 6:00 PM because the owners are not safe in the hands of criminals that kill them every day as fouls, and one has to sleep with a cutlass in his hand due to the high level of insecurity in the country.

"There is nowhere to run to; the ruling party must shun politics and seek advice and solutions to the problems devilling the nation anywhere and everywhere."

"It is sad to note that, in my beloved Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral area, our roads have suddenly become the fulfillment of the government's one village one dam promises," he stated.

He urged Ghanaians to believe in the National Democratic Congress, charging them to vote for the party's presidential candidate, H.E. John Dramani Mahama come 2024.