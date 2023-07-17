A/R: Man Electrocuted at Nkwanta

17.07.2023 LISTEN

A 28-YEAR-Old man has been electrocuted at Nkwanta near Tepa, in the Ashanti Region.

Kwabena Talat, now deceased, was said to be felling a tree in a bush when it accidentally fell on an electric pole, which electrocuted him instantly.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday around 5pm, and was reported to the police in Tepa, who have since commenced investigations into the case.

The police report, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, said the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had to switch off power supply to the area before the body was removed.

The lifeless body has since been deposited in a morgue for autopsy and preservation as the police are currently investigating the case.

“On 15/07/23 at 1700hrs, Mr. Amidu Laari, Odikro of Nkwanta near Tepa, reported to the police that his son, Kwabena Talat, aged 28 years, was felling a tree under an electric high tension pole.

“That the tree fell on the pole and in an attempt to remove the tree, he was electrocuted and died instantly,” a police document disclosed.

The report said the police informed Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officers to cut off power to the area before the body was removed and conveyed to the Tepa Government Hospital for autopsy.

-DGN online