ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.07.2023 Social News

A/R: Man Electrocuted at Nkwanta

AR: Man Electrocuted at Nkwanta
17.07.2023 LISTEN

A 28-YEAR-Old man has been electrocuted at Nkwanta near Tepa, in the Ashanti Region.

Kwabena Talat, now deceased, was said to be felling a tree in a bush when it accidentally fell on an electric pole, which electrocuted him instantly.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday around 5pm, and was reported to the police in Tepa, who have since commenced investigations into the case.

The police report, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, said the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had to switch off power supply to the area before the body was removed.

The lifeless body has since been deposited in a morgue for autopsy and preservation as the police are currently investigating the case.

“On 15/07/23 at 1700hrs, Mr. Amidu Laari, Odikro of Nkwanta near Tepa, reported to the police that his son, Kwabena Talat, aged 28 years, was felling a tree under an electric high tension pole.

“That the tree fell on the pole and in an attempt to remove the tree, he was electrocuted and died instantly,” a police document disclosed.

The report said the police informed Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officers to cut off power to the area before the body was removed and conveyed to the Tepa Government Hospital for autopsy.

-DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Ghanaians are corrupt but only politicians blamed' – PNC urge churches to demand National Repentance Day 'Ghanaians are corrupt but only politicians blamed' – PNC urge churches to deman...

2 hours ago

NPP race: Govt feeds, shelters, pays you, but I pay 7,000 workers with my street plan – Ken Agyapong tackles strategist rival NPP race: Gov’t feeds, shelters, pays you, but I pay 7,000 workers with my stree...

2 hours ago

Chief Director of Lands Ministry says land guards have been contracted to protect state lands — Suhuyini Chief Director of Lands Ministry says land guards have been contracted to protec...

2 hours ago

NABCo beneficiaries angry over nine months arrears NABCo beneficiaries angry over nine months’ arrears

3 hours ago

Sweltering weather is expected to continue in Italy and other parts of Europe over the next few days. By Tiziana FABI AFP Temperature reaches new highs as heatwaves scorch the globe

4 hours ago

How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedral Board of Trustees – Apaak quizzes How did a character like Rev. Kusi Boateng become Secretary to National Cathedra...

4 hours ago

Mother leaves suicide note after abandoning day-old baby at doorstep of pastor Mother leaves suicide note after abandoning day-old baby at doorstep of pastor

4 hours ago

Mahama visit Chiefs and Muslim leaders in Northern and Savanna regions Mahama visit Chiefs and Muslim leaders in Northern and Savanna regions

4 hours ago

Youve taken Ghanas economy to IMF and you say you are a strategist; excuse me! – Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia You’ve taken Ghana’s economy to IMF and you say you are a strategist; excuse me!...

Just in....
body-container-line