ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

John Kumah denies calling NPP ‘incompetent,' claims video was doctored

Headlines Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah

A video allegedly showing Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah calling the NPP administration "incompetent" has been denied and debunked by the minister.

The viral video shows Mr. Ampontuah Kumah at a campaign event soliciting support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid in his constituency at Ejisu.

In the clip, Mr Kumah purportedly describes the current NPP government as "incompetent” in his attempt to throw a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, the Ejisu MP took to Twitter on Monday, July 17, to refute claims that he called his own party incompetent.

The Deputy Minister alleged that the original video was doctored by the opposition NDC for propaganda purposes.

He posted what he claimed was the real, undoctored video where he clearly describes the NPP administration as "competent."

"Exactly what I said the competent NPP administration and the incompetent NDC administration. Their propaganda machinery at work again, cleverly editing a video to make it sound opposite," he tweeted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Let Ghanaians know you destroyed the economy through your incompetence – Edudzi ...

32 minutes ago

Blame economic mess on unbridled borrowing supervised by axes of wickedness of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta—Edudzi ‘Blame economic mess on unbridled borrowing supervised by axes of wickedness of ...

36 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor Gov’t uses legal means to reclaim encroached state lands, not land guards – Land...

36 minutes ago

You are Minister for Justice, not selective justice; remember that – Ablakwa tells Godfred Dame You are Minister for Justice, not selective justice; remember that – Ablakwa tel...

36 minutes ago

Ill be dead and gone — Mother abandons newborn with note signalling suicide ‘I’ll be dead and gone’ — Mother abandons newborn with note signalling suicide

46 minutes ago

Minority terrorizing and undermining rule of law —Oda MP Minority terrorizing and undermining rule of law — Oda MP

1 hour ago

Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah John Kumah denies calling NPP ‘incompetent,' claims video was doctored

2 hours ago

Shameless Bawumia's economic record shambolic; NPP dishonest and has no respect for Ghanaians— Edudzi Tamakloe ‘Shameless Bawumia's economic record shambolic; NPP dishonest and has no respect...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaright and Gilbert Seidu Iddi Former SADA CEO Gilbert Seidu Iddi enskinned Bole Chief

2 hours ago

Andrew Agyapa Mercer 'It's your cup of tea if you think Covid has no impact on our economy; Bawumia n...

Just in....
body-container-line