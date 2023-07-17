John Kumah denies calling NPP ‘incompetent,' claims video was doctored

A video allegedly showing Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah calling the NPP administration "incompetent" has been denied and debunked by the minister.

The viral video shows Mr. Ampontuah Kumah at a campaign event soliciting support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid in his constituency at Ejisu.

In the clip, Mr Kumah purportedly describes the current NPP government as "incompetent” in his attempt to throw a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, the Ejisu MP took to Twitter on Monday, July 17, to refute claims that he called his own party incompetent.

The Deputy Minister alleged that the original video was doctored by the opposition NDC for propaganda purposes.

He posted what he claimed was the real, undoctored video where he clearly describes the NPP administration as "competent."

"Exactly what I said the competent NPP administration and the incompetent NDC administration. Their propaganda machinery at work again, cleverly editing a video to make it sound opposite," he tweeted.