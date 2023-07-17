Former SADA CEO Gilbert Seidu Iddi enskinned Bole Chief

Former Minister under erstwhile Jerry John Rawlings National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gilbert Seidu Iddi has been enskinned as a chief in Bole.

In a Facebook post on Monday, former President John Dramani Mahama, a native of Bole, congratulated Iddi on his enskinment as Mandariwura Seidu Iddi Tempir Si Ababio.

"Our new chief was a former Minister under previous NDC administrations and a former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA)," Mahama stated.

According to Mahama, the enskinment ceremony provided another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make communities unique.

Mr. Mahama expressed confidence that the new chief, known privately as Gilbert Seidu Iddi, will help promote development in the area.

"I pray for a successful and prosperous reign for our Mandariwura; I am confident he will promote peace and development in our area. Let's work together to make Bole the best it can be!" Mahama stated.

The enskinment of Iddi adds to the list of public officials who have transitioned into traditional leadership roles after leaving government service in Ghana.