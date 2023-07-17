ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former SADA CEO Gilbert Seidu Iddi enskinned Bole Chief

Social News Former President John Dramani Mahamaright and Gilbert Seidu Iddi
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama[right] and Gilbert Seidu Iddi

Former Minister under erstwhile Jerry John Rawlings National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gilbert Seidu Iddi has been enskinned as a chief in Bole.

In a Facebook post on Monday, former President John Dramani Mahama, a native of Bole, congratulated Iddi on his enskinment as Mandariwura Seidu Iddi Tempir Si Ababio.

"Our new chief was a former Minister under previous NDC administrations and a former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA)," Mahama stated.

According to Mahama, the enskinment ceremony provided another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make communities unique.

“The ceremony was another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make our communities unique,” the former president noted.

Mr. Mahama expressed confidence that the new chief, known privately as Gilbert Seidu Iddi, will help promote development in the area.

"I pray for a successful and prosperous reign for our Mandariwura; I am confident he will promote peace and development in our area. Let's work together to make Bole the best it can be!" Mahama stated.

The enskinment of Iddi adds to the list of public officials who have transitioned into traditional leadership roles after leaving government service in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Let Ghanaians know you destroyed the economy through your incompetence – Edudzi ...

32 minutes ago

Blame economic mess on unbridled borrowing supervised by axes of wickedness of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta—Edudzi ‘Blame economic mess on unbridled borrowing supervised by axes of wickedness of ...

36 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor Gov’t uses legal means to reclaim encroached state lands, not land guards – Land...

36 minutes ago

You are Minister for Justice, not selective justice; remember that – Ablakwa tells Godfred Dame You are Minister for Justice, not selective justice; remember that – Ablakwa tel...

36 minutes ago

Ill be dead and gone — Mother abandons newborn with note signalling suicide ‘I’ll be dead and gone’ — Mother abandons newborn with note signalling suicide

46 minutes ago

Minority terrorizing and undermining rule of law —Oda MP Minority terrorizing and undermining rule of law — Oda MP

1 hour ago

Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah John Kumah denies calling NPP ‘incompetent,' claims video was doctored

2 hours ago

Shameless Bawumia's economic record shambolic; NPP dishonest and has no respect for Ghanaians— Edudzi Tamakloe ‘Shameless Bawumia's economic record shambolic; NPP dishonest and has no respect...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaright and Gilbert Seidu Iddi Former SADA CEO Gilbert Seidu Iddi enskinned Bole Chief

2 hours ago

Andrew Agyapa Mercer 'It's your cup of tea if you think Covid has no impact on our economy; Bawumia n...

Just in....
body-container-line