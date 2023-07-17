ModernGhana logo
17.07.2023 Regional News

We're using IGF to accelerate education — Amansie South DCE

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
17.07.2023

The Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region continues to make frantic efforts in education and other sectors of the economy.

The local Assembly has therefore pumped a chunk of its Internal Generated Funds (IGF) into educating the people more than other needed developmental projects.

This was disclosed by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi during a commission of a two-unit ultra-modern kindergarten block at Manso-Afraso in the district.

“If you come to the district, all the monies from the Internal Generated Funds are pumped into the area of education. This is because if the people are educated, the possibility is that the district will also develop.

"The District Education Director has also informed me that, the monies we are investing in education are not going to waste because every year, students who write the BECE are chalking successes. And we are expecting a 100% pass from the BECE candidate this year," the DCE told chiefs and residents of Manso-Afraso.

Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfu stated that one single individual in the district can claim the Akufo-Addo-led government has done nothing since NPP took office in 2008.

The state-of-the-art project was financed by VAL CO Trust Fund.

The Chiefs, teachers, parents, and residents expressed their utmost gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, DCE Clement Opoku Gyamfi, and the management of VAL CO Trust Funds assuring them of maintaining the facility for future use.

