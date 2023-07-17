ModernGhana logo
Mother leaves suicide note after abandoning day-old baby at doorstep of pastor

A mother has abandoned her newborn baby to commit suicide just a day after giving birth to a baby girl at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kpong in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 16.
The unidentified mother revealed plans to commit suicide in a note she left after abandoning her day-old baby girl at the doorstep of the Resident Pastor of New Covenant Apostolic Church at Ahodwo.

Early in the morning when the pastor and other tenants woke up, they found the baby wrapped in white cloth with the umbilical cord still attached.

Following examination of the baby, a suicide note believed to have been left by the mother was found on the baby.

It read, “By the time you will finish reading this letter I will be dead and gone, please take care of this baby as your own child.

“Please I regret doing this but it’s the only way this baby can have a chance to live, please. She was born just yesterday night.

“Please take care of her. I’m sorry forgive me. God bless you.”

Alarmed by the matter, the Pastor immediately reported it to the Police and the baby was taken to the hospital to be given medical attention.

According to local sources, the baby is in good health but it is still unclear if the mother went ahead to take her own life.

Police are now doing an investigation to identify the mother of the baby.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
