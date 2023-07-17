ModernGhana logo
Mahama visit Chiefs and Muslim leaders in Northern and Savanna regions
Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress visited the Northern and Savanna Regions over the weekend and met with traditional and religious leaders.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 17, the one-time President said it was "an excellent opportunity to, once again, meet our traditional and religious leaders, discuss important issues, and strengthen our relationships."

The chiefs Mahama met included "Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.), Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu and Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama.”

Mahama said he was "humbled and impressed by the hospitality and warmth" during the visits.

He added that he looked forward "to continuing to work together to promote peace and prosperity in our communities as we Build the Ghana we Want Together."

The former president has been touring the country and meeting with various groups ahead of the 2024 elections, where he aims to unseat the current New Patriotic Party.

Mahama has pledged to focus on education, jobs and infrastructure development if elected.

