Unemployment: NDC PC secures 500 cars for drivers in Amenfi Central

By Ayisah Foster || Contributor
To tackle the unemployment rate among the youth in Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, a Member of Parliament hopeful, Hon Joana Gyan-Cudjoe in collaboration with some Banks have successfully secured over five hundred cars for drivers in her area.

'Obaa Naaa', affectionately called indicated that the youth in the area find it difficult to secure bank loans to venture into business.

She noted that her coming as the MP has and will facilitate all the necessary documentation to ensure that youth own cars for commercial purposes.

The move according to her is to provide equal job opportunities to youth in deprived areas.

Speaking at the launch of the program yesterday at Wassa Agona Amenfi, Hon Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate made it clear that the "Yopoooo Opportunity for all drivers in Amenfi Central Constituency" initiative is to give drivers the opportunity to own their own cars and to become their own bosses.

Joana Gyan-Cudjoe Joana Gyan-Cudjoe

"The strategy is that the cars would be given to the drivers on work and pay bases and then officially hand them over to the fortunate drivers after they had successfully paid on instalment for four years grace period," she stated.

The MP hopeful will serve as a guarantor, secure the bank loans, purchase the cars and register all the cars in the name of her company and finally hand them over to the beneficiaries.

