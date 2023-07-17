Sunon Asorgli support flood victims at Ho with GH¢150,000

Sunon Asorgli power company limited, the major independence power producer in the country and its founder Togbe Afede XIV the president of the Asorgli State on Saturday, July 15, 2023 donated food items to individuals and Ola Senior High School who has been affected by the July 8 flood disaster that hit Ho, the Volta regional capital.

The food items donated include 800 bags of rice and 800 bottles of cooking oil.

Togbe Afede XIV responding to the cry of his people after the flood organized a royal tour to the affected areas after which a durbar of Chiefs and people was held to announce the establishment of the “Asogli State Environmental Sustainability Fund” by his Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State.

The fund aims at mobilizing resources to address the short and long-term challenges caused by flooding and promote long-term environmental sustainability in the Ho and its surrounding communities.

Acknowledging the great efforts of the various stakeholders in their supportive roles played during the incident, Togbe Afede noted that the flood serves as a wake-up call.

He said it was embarrassing for Ho which is noted as the Oxygen City and urged the community to respond appropriately and work towards finding lasting solutions through a change of attitude.

He embraced the leadership exhibited by the Municipal Chief Executive MCE of Ho Hon. Divine Richard Komla Bosson and called upon the people of the municipality to rally behind him for his commitment to the development of the area.

Togbe Afede XIV however tasked the MCE to carry out more dredging exercises, enforce good waste disposal measures and also check the building permits especially building along and on waterways in the municipality.

He hinted that Ho will undergo new mapping and planning to enable the long-term measure to be ensured to avoid future flooding incidents.

Addressing the durbar of chiefs of Asogli, the Muslim representatives, affected individuals and the stakeholders in the Municipality, the president of the Sunon Asorgli power plant Mr. Qun Yang announced a seed capital of GHC150,000.00 for the establishment of the Asogli State Environmental Sustainability Fund."

He said the contributions and support from various stakeholders will be instrumental in finding sustainable solutions to creating a safer and more sustainable community.