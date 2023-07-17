ModernGhana logo
You’ve taken Ghana’s economy to IMF and you say you are a strategist; excuse me! – Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has served caution that he will reply all contestants in equal measure if they decide to engage in a dirty campaign.

Speaking to delegates in Kintampo, the Assin Central Member of Parliament expressed displeasure about how government has handled the country since taking over from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He took a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, arguing that he cannot go around calling himself a strategist after taking Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

“You have taken our economy to the IMF and you tell us you are a strategist. If they don’t let us do a clean campaign there will be a problem because for me if you say something I will reply you.

“You tell us you are a strategist, when we were taking over power $1 was GHS4. Today $1 is GHS12. And you tell us you are a strategist? Excuse me,” Ken Agyapong shared in his engagement with the NPP delegates in Kintampo.

Both Ken Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been cleared by the Vetting Committee of the NPP to contest the flagbearer election of the party.

They are regarded as frontrunners in the election but the Vice President is seen with a higher chance of winning to become leader of the party.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

