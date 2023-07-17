Andrew Agyapa Mercer

17.07.2023

A Deputy Minister of Energy Andrew Agyapa Mercer has stated the recent economic unrest in the country cannot be solely blamed on one person.

According to Mr. Ayapa, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as chair of the economic management team has done a lot for the country prior to the covid-19 pandemic.

He said in an interview on TV3 on July 17 that people who judge him for the present predicament are shortsighted.

“So if you are measuring him, you need to start from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and then till date and I think that’s what the delegates will look at which absolutely without a doubt. People are not short-sighted. They will evaluate the issues and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia supervising an economy that was growing 7 percent on average between 2017, 2018, 2019 and so 2020 what happened?

“It is important, those who may pretend to be Ostriches and discount whatever he impacted in this entire world in 2020 is their cup of tea but the greater majority of the Ghanaian people and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates will look at the entire government and recognize 2020-2021 that clearly outliers and what caused those to be clearly outliers is of significance to the decision making.

“Where we are now because clearly the worse is behind us and things have began to stabilize and things have begun to pick up and I am extremely positive that by the end of this year to next year things will be better,” Andrew Agyapa Mercer stated.

This comes when New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong lamented over the poor management of the economy, especially the depreciation of the local currency against the major trading ones, especially the Dollar.

Although Mr Agyapong did not mention any name, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also the head of the economic management team and an aspiring flagbearer of the NPP is usually blamed for the poor performance of the Cedi.

The current Member of Parliament for Assin Central who is on a campaign tour in the Kintampo East expressed his dissatisfaction with the way and manner that the Dr. Bawumia-led Economic Management Team (EMT) has managed the Ghana cedi.

He stated that in March 2022, he had $40 million in Cedi equivalent, but by August of that same year, the value had dropped to $16 million because of the depreciation of the Cedi.

“We will have troubles if we don't do a clean campaign because I will reply to every claim made against me.

“You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the Dollar was 4 Cedis, today One Dollar is Twelve Cedis and yet you call yourself a strategist.

“In March 2022 I had 40 million Dollars in Cedi equivalent, in August 2022 the value of the 40 million dollars had dropped to 16 million,” he stated.