V/R: 53,134 to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Volta Regional Health Directorate has announced its plans to administer Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to a target of at least 53,134 individuals in the Volta Region this month.

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto, the Acting Volta Regional Health Director, stated that the vaccination campaign will be focused on individuals who have not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination program is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, 19th July to 23rd July 2023, across various health centers and designated locations in the region.

Dr. Dzokoto emphasised the importance of preventive measures in medicine and highlighted the significant impact of vaccination as a cost-effective public health intervention in reducing mortality and morbidity, particularly in children.

He encouraged the region to maintain the efforts and bonds formed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to effectively combat future public health threats.

Dr. Dzokoto noted that the region has significantly strengthened its public health emergency preparedness and response capacity, including the establishment of an Emergency Operation Center, treatment centers for infectious diseases, new intensive care units, and ongoing projects for oxygen plants in various facilities.

While these developments contribute to improving the healthcare system, Dr. Dzokoto stressed the need for positive lifestyle choices and health-seeking behavior to complement these initiatives.

He urged residents of the region to take advantage of the vaccination campaign and participate in large numbers.

Dr. Dzokoto made these remarks during the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days Media Launch and the Second Quarter 2023 Risk Communication Sub-Committee Meeting in Ho on Sunday, 16th July 2023.

Mr. Emmanuel Bonsu, the Volta Regional Officer of the Expanded Programme on Immunization, presented data on the COVID-19 situation in the region.

He revealed that the Volta Region ranked last among the 16 regions in Ghana, with only 40.6% of the population fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered in the region was 909,564, with 523,192 individuals receiving only one dose, and 149,794 individuals receiving booster shots.

Mr. Bonsu attributed the low vaccine turnout to high levels of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, primarily due to misinformation, disinformation, misconceptions, and a low perception of risk.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, the Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional Area and Chairman for the occasion, called upon fellow chiefs and stakeholders in the region to ensure the achievement of the targeted vaccination goal of 53,134 individuals.

