Have courage, ensure passage of biills to substitute death penalty with life imprisonment — Duncan-Williams to MPs

16.07.2023 LISTEN

General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has expressed his support for the abolishment of the death penalty.

Last week, there was a debate in Parliament on the matter following a motion moved by Madina MP, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu for the amendment of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

Having listened to various arguments, Archbishop Duncan-Williams has issued a statement to share his view.

With a strong argument from the bible, the renowned man of God notes that the abolition of the death penalty is aligned with the Holy Scriptures.

“Over the years, I have listened to arguments for and against abolition of the death penalty in Ghana. Abolition of the death penalty is aligned with the Holy Scriptures. God created life and God is the only one who can take life. This is why I am in full support of the Bills' objective to abolish the death penalty.

“As a society, we cannot condemn killing and yet use killing as a form of punishment,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Duncan-Williams has urged Members of Parliament to be courageous in the debate on the matter and ensure Bills are passed to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

“I especially call on Members of Parliament to be of good courage and lead the way to ensure passage of the Bills to substitute life imprisonment for the death Penalty. I understand that if passed, Ghana will become the 29th African country to remove the mandatory death penalty from its statute books. Indeed, the time is now,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams said in his statement.

Read the full release below:

ARCHBISHOP DUNCAN-WILLIAMS BACKS CALLS TO ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY

I have been carefully following the ongoing debate currently before Parliament following a motion moved by Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu for the amendment of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

I wish to congratulate the Rt. Hon. Speaker and Members of Parliament for your work thus far and believe that the debate will lead to a successful outcome with Members voting in favour of the bills.

Over the years, I have listened to arguments for and against abolition of the death penalty in Ghana. Abolition of the death penalty is aligned with the Holy Scriptures. God created life and God is the only one who can take life. This is why I am in full support of the Bills' objective to abolish the death penalty.

As a society, we cannot condemn killing and yet use killing as a form of punishment.

As children of God, we are to live in harmony, love our neighbours as ourselves and show mercy to the oppressed and afflicted. The Scriptures give us guidance: in Romans 12:19-21, the Bible says “Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord. But if your enemy is hungry, feed him, and if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in so doing you will heap burning coals on his head. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

The Bible also says in 2 Peter 3:9 “He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” In Ezekiel 33:11, it is written “God does not desire the death of anyone, not even the wicked.” And finally, in Matthew 5:7 the Bible says “Blessed are the merciful; for they shall obtain mercy.”

I therefore call on H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice of the Republic, the Military High Command, the Police High Command, the Prisons Service Board, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Media, and all relevant Stakeholders to support calls for the abolition of death penalty in Ghana.

I especially call on Members of Parliament to be of good courage and lead the way to ensure passage of the Bills to substitute life imprisonment for the death Penalty. I understand that if passed, Ghana will become the 29th African country to remove the mandatory death penalty from its statute books. Indeed, the time is now.

You have my support and prayers. Signed, Archbishop N. Duncan-Williams