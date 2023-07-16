ModernGhana logo
Four people arrested so far over robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma - Police

2023-07-16

The Police say four people have so far been picked up in connection with the robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma on Thursday, June 22 which resulted in the killing of a police officer.

One of the suspects was arrested yesterday Saturday, July 15.

The four are in custody assisting police investigation.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday, July 16.

The officer who died in the attack was shot multiple times at close range.

The sad incident followed an attempted robbery at the Star Oil Filling Station at Ablekuma Fan Milk, a suburb of Accra.

Four in number, the robbers were said to have followed the bullion van, which went to refill at the fuel station, where the shootout occurred.

