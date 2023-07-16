Parliamentary aspirant secures 500 cars for drivers in Amenfi Central

16.07.2023 LISTEN

Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, has secured over 500 vehicles for some youth in the area for commercial transport activities.

The offer by Madam Gyan-Cudjoe was made possible through a partnership with some banking institutions to deal with the unemployment rate among the youth in Amenfi Central.

'Obaa Naaa', as she is affectionately called, indicated that drivers in the area find it difficult to secure bank loans for their wellbeing so her coming as the MP has and will facilitate all the necessary documentation to ensure that drivers own cars.

This, she said, is to provide equal job opportunities to drivers in deprived areas.

Speaking at the launch of the program over the weekend at Wassa Agona Amenfi, Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate made it clear that the "Yopoooo Opportunity for all drivers in Amenfi Central Constituency" initiative is to give taxi, trotro, pragia, Kia and motorcycle drivers the opportunity to own their own cars and to become their own bosses.

The strategy is that the cars would be given to the drivers on work and pay bases and then officially hand them over to the fortunate drivers after they had successfully paid in installment for four years grace period.

The MP hopeful said will serve as a guarantor, secure the bank loans, purchase the cars and register all the cars in the name of her company and finally hand them over to the beneficiaries.

Her outfit will also give drivers education and training, teach them how to open bank accounts and empower them to become one of the most respected workers in the country.