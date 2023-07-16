ModernGhana logo
Nyansa Boakwa wins 2023 Sintex Radio Religious Show personality category

Broadcast Journalist, Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM has emerged winner of the Radio Religious Show Personality in this year's Sintex Ghana Media Personality Awards, 2023.

At a colourful ceremony held at the Mikaddo Conference Centre, Accra on Saturday 15th July, 2023, Rev. Nyansa Boakwa was crowned the winner for the Radio Religious Show Personality category.

This is a testament to the hard work, commitment and dexterity Nyansa Boakwa has exhibited on the show over the years.

When his name was mentioned as the winner of the category, an elated Nyansa Boakwa majestically sauntered to the podium, grabbed the award to a thunderous applause from the audience.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Happy FM Radio Personality thanked the organizers for the award for recognising his efforts.

"We work to serve mother Ghana and humanity. It's my singular honour to do my best to help society appreciate the missing dimensions of our beautiful and rich socio-religious culture which has been relegated to the background for far too long. We intend to bring it to the fore and make it force to reckon with," he stated.

He added, "I respectfully thank my producers, Justice Boakye Danquah and Kwabena Boafo for all their support and dedication to our course. I say may God, the God's and our ancestors bless him abundantly."

This is the third edition of the awards organized by Mojo Media known as the Sintex Ghana Media Personality Awards. It was set up to honour, celebrate, and reward individuals whose exceptional vision has contributed to shaping the future of Ghana’s media industry.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

