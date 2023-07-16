Leaked IGP Tape: They want to break Ghana into pieces not break the 8 - Adam Bonaa

Security analyst Dr Adam Bonaa has commended persons who leaked the tape containing a discussion of senior officials of the Ghana Police Service and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office.

He said such recordings, which border on national security, are necessary and must be encouraged.

“I don’t support recording people just like that in conversation but let me put it out there that if anyone called me to have a conversation with me that has to do with destabilising the country, believe you me, if I have to sell my house to buy a listening device to record you and put it out there as evidence as the constitution requires me to do, I will do that.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Security Warehouse Limited said the content of the tape on the IGP smacks of the 1979 and 1981 coup d’etats in Ghana.

“If you listen to this tape, what these people were discussing was simply to destabilize this country,” he pointed out, stressing how even the 1966 coup in Ghana was cranked up by same police-military combined forces.

Dr Bonaa stated these on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, July 15.

He commended the Speaker of Parliament for constituting a committee to look into the leaked tape considering its damning content.

For him, the content is too grave to be allowed to slide as it concerns the survival of the country because the voices were rather discussing how to break this country.

“If you have listened to everything, there are some other tapes I have listened to and some of them very injurious to the safety and security of this country, very bad and you ask yourself these are senior citizens who are discussing how not to probably, let’s not say they wanted to ‘break the 8’ but how to break this country into pieces, so we cant just say leave it.”

The Special Committee set up by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, has as its terms of reference investigating the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, the conspiracy to remove the current IGP, any other matter contained in the audio recording and recommending sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

It is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary and make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

For Dr Bonaa, the report of the committee will change a lot within the top echelons of the Ghana Police Service.

“But I am sure after the probe, the report will let us know whether these people, we can now identify them and they will come and confirm because of a lot in the video I have seen.”

-3news.com