Streetlight, electricity poles near collapse at CMB and Kinbu

Streetlight at CMB on the pavement opposite the Accra Regional Police Headquarters in the Klottey Korle Constituency, is on the verge of collapse.

Traders there told the Ghana News Agency that a vehicle crashed into the pole one Sunday leaving it in such a state, posing threats to passers-by and traders.

“We were fortunate the crash happened on Sunday when we don't come to sell. The vehicle crashed into two street lights; one fell completely and was taken away leaving this one here,” a trader explained.

The traders admitted that selling under the falling pole was dangerous, however, they had no other alternative.

They said they did not know how to contact the Assembly so, relying on God for divine protection from the looming danger.

“We have faith in God that it won't fall on us. Even if it does, we know that just as the crash happened in our absence, God will let the same thing happen if it falls,” another trader said.

The GNA also saw a collapsing electricity pole at the Kinbu traffic light area across the street adjacent to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Traders in the area said the pole had been in that state for about two years.

They said about two weeks ago some personnel from the Electricity Company of Ghana came around to carry out wiring on the pole besides it, but left the falling one unfixed.

The traders asked the Aseembly and the Electricity Company to fix the pole to avoid any disaster.

GNA

