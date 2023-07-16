Mama Love Foundation offers free skills training to KNUST students

An Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mama Love Foundation has organized skills development training for over 300 students from the KNUST-Obuasi campus as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Dr. Love Konadu in radio.

The training sought to empower the students with alternative skills to make them self-reliant and employable after graduating from school. It formed part of the 'train the hand' initiative of Mama Love Foundation.

The students were trained in soap making, yoghurt making, fascinators, shower gel production, pizza, pie making, among others.

Addressing the media after the training which involved two cohorts; members of the Ghana Methodist Students Union (GHAMSU) and students of KNUST-Obuasi campus, the President of Mama Love Foundation Dr Love Konadu said the foundation will focus on how to empower students this time knowing the difficulties in securing jobs after school.

The Foundation since 2017 has trained more than 1000 people and equipped them with the skill to be self-employed and self-reliant.

Dr.Love Konadu said it has become increasingly clear that finding white-collar jobs now has become an arduous task for many Ghanaians, hence the training.

According to her, governments the world over have resorted to equipping the youth with employable skills to run their own businesses and not rely on government for jobs.

“This is what has motivated Mama Love Foundation to conduct this training for students of KNUST-Obuasi campus which is the only tertiary institution in Obuasi," she stated.

She advised the participants to take the skills acquired from the training seriously to set up their own businesses even whiles in school.

DONATION TO PATMOS CHILDREN'S HOME

Dr. Love Konadu in the company of members of the Obuasi Local Council of churches also donated items to the Patmos Children’s Home, an orphanage at Tewobaabi, a community near Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

The items donated included ten boxes of rice, cooking oil, 2 boxes of tomatoes, toilet rolls, clothes, biscuits and toffees worth GHS15,000.

Activities lined up for the 20th anniversary of Dr. Love Konadu in radio also include a health walk, health screening and Fufu party in collaboration with AGA Health Foundation on Friday 4th August, 2023 at AGA Club House Wawase.

There will be a book launch and Love praise on 21st September, 2023.