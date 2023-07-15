Bawumia willing to do, say anything for power; his desperation to be president is nauseating – NDC Lawyer

ModernGhana logo
A member of the Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has opined that some of the things Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sometimes says are shameful.

In his view, the Vice President has become so desperate to become the next president of the country that he is just going about and saying anything in his campaign to be first elected Vice President.

“The desperation of our senior brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi, sometimes, you know, pushes him to engage in narratives and conducts that make anyone remotely related to him squirm. You feel ashamed.

“You feel embarrassed but perhaps maybe for political expediency, some quickly pick themselves up. But if you take out the politics and rationally analyse some of the things he says, you can’t help but sometimes feel ashamed if you are in any way related to this man.

“His desperation to be president is sometimes nauseating,” Lawyer Sarfo Duku shared during an engagement with Akoma FM ON Saturday, July 15.

In the view of the NDC Legal team member, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has no standards and no barriers when it comes to what he is required to do in order to get power

The Vice President is one of 10 aspirants of the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have been cleared to contest after vetting.

He is seen as a frontrunner in the upcoming flagbearer election of the ruling party.

