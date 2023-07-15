ModernGhana logo
Removing Dampare as IGP would be a big dent on your legacy – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has shared the view that Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is one of the few excellent appointees made by President Akufo-Addo since he became president.

In a post on social media, Mr. Cudjoe noted that it is important the President ignores the treasonable elements planning the sacking of the IGP.

He argues that if President Akufo-Addo removes the IGP, he would have lent credence to his penchant for throwing good men and women to political hounds on a whim.

“Mr. President, ignore those treasonable elements planning to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Much as we at IMANI would have wished the power to appoint the IGP should be taken away from your office and vested in a police electoral college, we say without equivocation that the current IGP is one of the very few excellent appointments you have made in seven years.

“Remove the IGP, and you would have lend credence to the ignoble and infamous sagas of your penchant for throwing good men and women to political hounds on a whim. May this not be part of your enduring legacy,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook on Saturday, July 15.

This view has been shared by Franklin Cudjoe on the back of the conversation on the viral audio recording that exposed plans to have the IGP fired.

In the recording, a Police Commissioner is heard discussing with a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) the need to sack Dr. George Akuffo Addo Dampare to help the party to rig the 2024 General Election in order to be able to break the 8.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

