ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

VMEA23: Board members met Ho MCE ahead of the 4th edition's awards night

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
Regional News VMEA23: Board members met Ho MCE ahead of the 4th edition's awards night
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Board members of the 4th edition of the Volta Media Excellence Awards Scheme on Friday, July 14, 2023, have formally invited the Municipal Chief Executive MCE of Ho to witness the event night in Ho.

VMEA scheme was set up to recognize and motivate media practitioners in the Volta and Oti regions since 2020 with a record of more than 100 practitioners awarded so far.

The team led by the Chief Executive Officer of the scheme Mr. Sedzro Edem Kwaku Wonder (Edy Wonda) and the Board Chair Mr. Wilson Amos Agblemor met the MCE at his office and interacted on the plans and the successes chalk so far.

Explaining the main aim of the scheme as inquired by the MCE, Mr. Sedzro the CEO of VMEA disclosed that it is a move to motivate the personnel in the industry to put more effort into the profession.

As a practitioner and a native of the Volta region, the CEO Mr. Sedzro revealed that he has realized an improvement despite the challenges the scheme encounters and appeals for more support from well-meaning Voltarians to come on board to sustain the scheme.

According to him, the scheme has been able to enhance and exposed the skills and knowledge of the practitioners in the two regions since the inception of the awards.

The CEO disclosed that the scheme first held a Media Conference (Media Business & Literacy) program for industry players which was successfully held at Ho. Also, the scheme organized Ear and Eyes Screening for all media persons in the Region before the 2022 Awards.

According to him, the scheme further supervised and supported a project for The Ultimate Volta Media Personality of the Year for Ear and Hearing Screening undertaken at JHS school Dzodze.

In his turn, Hon. Divine Komla Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, encouraged the board and pledge his support to the scheme.

Meanwhile, he bemoaned the practitioner's inability to even educate the public on development and sensitive issues that bring about change in attitudes and behaviors in society.

“I know they educate on the radio, so presenters should be able to educate the public on developments if you want to criticize, fine! But you must know what you're talking about,” the MCE noted.

“Media job is not paying in Volta, one, the businesses are not there, private sector drive is not there, so hmmm! Media! The moment there is a story, and you call, the first thing he will ask is soli," Hon. Bosson added.

Recounting some encounters in the Oxygen City project, he said, "Instead of them selling themselves they think about Soli and some of them, they need it badly because they are not been paid at their media houses. “Man must survive.”

The team again met with Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu, the NDC parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central Constituency in the quest to introduce invited him to the awards night scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Ho Technical University JCR auditorium.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Martin Kpebu explains why he's unsure leaked tape on IGP will be considered in court Martin Kpebu explains why he's unsure leaked tape on IGP will be considered in c...

2 hours ago

Third Ablekuma COP killer robber grabbed in Togo Third Ablekuma COP killer robber grabbed in Togo

2 hours ago

CHRAJ to appeal Court ruling on report against former PPA boss CHRAJ to appeal Court ruling on report against former PPA boss

2 hours ago

AP PhotoAjit Solanki World still has the chance to end Aids pandemic by 2030, says UN

17 hours ago

Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah If NDC has proof that IGP can be used to rig election they should tell Ghanaians...

17 hours ago

Krachi East: Group pay nomination form for NPP parliamentary aspirant Krachi East: Group pay nomination form for NPP parliamentary aspirant

17 hours ago

BoG gold reserve increases — Governor BoG gold reserve increases — Governor

17 hours ago

AR: Two bodies recovered from galamsey pit in Odumase A/R: Two bodies recovered from galamsey pit in Odumase

17 hours ago

Streetlight, electricity poles near collapse at CMB and Kinbu Streetlight, electricity poles near collapse at CMB and Kinbu

24 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia willing to do, say anything for power; his desperation to be president i...

Just in....
body-container-line