VMEA23: Board members met Ho MCE ahead of the 4th edition's awards night

The Board members of the 4th edition of the Volta Media Excellence Awards Scheme on Friday, July 14, 2023, have formally invited the Municipal Chief Executive MCE of Ho to witness the event night in Ho.

VMEA scheme was set up to recognize and motivate media practitioners in the Volta and Oti regions since 2020 with a record of more than 100 practitioners awarded so far.

The team led by the Chief Executive Officer of the scheme Mr. Sedzro Edem Kwaku Wonder (Edy Wonda) and the Board Chair Mr. Wilson Amos Agblemor met the MCE at his office and interacted on the plans and the successes chalk so far.

Explaining the main aim of the scheme as inquired by the MCE, Mr. Sedzro the CEO of VMEA disclosed that it is a move to motivate the personnel in the industry to put more effort into the profession.

As a practitioner and a native of the Volta region, the CEO Mr. Sedzro revealed that he has realized an improvement despite the challenges the scheme encounters and appeals for more support from well-meaning Voltarians to come on board to sustain the scheme.

According to him, the scheme has been able to enhance and exposed the skills and knowledge of the practitioners in the two regions since the inception of the awards.

The CEO disclosed that the scheme first held a Media Conference (Media Business & Literacy) program for industry players which was successfully held at Ho. Also, the scheme organized Ear and Eyes Screening for all media persons in the Region before the 2022 Awards.

According to him, the scheme further supervised and supported a project for The Ultimate Volta Media Personality of the Year for Ear and Hearing Screening undertaken at JHS school Dzodze.

In his turn, Hon. Divine Komla Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, encouraged the board and pledge his support to the scheme.

Meanwhile, he bemoaned the practitioner's inability to even educate the public on development and sensitive issues that bring about change in attitudes and behaviors in society.

“I know they educate on the radio, so presenters should be able to educate the public on developments if you want to criticize, fine! But you must know what you're talking about,” the MCE noted.

“Media job is not paying in Volta, one, the businesses are not there, private sector drive is not there, so hmmm! Media! The moment there is a story, and you call, the first thing he will ask is soli," Hon. Bosson added.

Recounting some encounters in the Oxygen City project, he said, "Instead of them selling themselves they think about Soli and some of them, they need it badly because they are not been paid at their media houses. “Man must survive.”

The team again met with Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu, the NDC parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central Constituency in the quest to introduce invited him to the awards night scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Ho Technical University JCR auditorium.