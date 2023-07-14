ModernGhana logo
Gov’t announces another Debt Exchange Programme to kick-start economic growth

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry in Charge of Finance has announced that it is rolling out a new Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

This time around, the programme is targeting US Dollar-denominated bonds and will cover an estimated $809 million.

Government in 2022 rolled out the first DDEP programme focused on Cedi-denominated bonds which affected many Ghanaians.

In a statement from the Ministry of Finance on the second programme, it said this programme will kick-start economic growth.

Parts of the statement announcing the new Domestic Debt Exchange Programme said the “successful completion of this programme will allow our country to restore sound public finance and sustainable debt levels and kickstart economic growth following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic shock created by the war in Ukraine.”

After the announcement, the Ministry of Finance is inviting all persons with US Dollar-denominated bonds to come on board.

The bondholders after submission will be given new benchmark bonds, also denominated in Dollars but “with the same aggregate principal amount”.

The Ministry of Finance notes that this new programme is a key component of both the debt reduction programme and the programme discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It will contribute to unlocking the support of the international community and will allow Ghana to achieve its debt targets,” the statement from the Finance Ministry said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

