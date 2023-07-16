ModernGhana logo
"Aunt Ama Ata Aidoo is a light freely gifted to the world"— Mahama pays tribute

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late Professor Ama Ata Aidoo.

According to Mr. Mahama, her literary works were on the lips and ingrained in the minds of every school-going boy or girl in secondary school.

“Aunt Ama Ata Aidoo was the candle, and I have had the privilege of being one of the millions of mirrors across the globe that reflected the light that she, as the prime source, inspired and freely gifted the world.

"Her literary works read like a primer: they were on the lips and ingrained in the minds of every school-going boy or girl in secondary school. Among her classic works,The Dilemma of a Ghost and Changes were two of my favorites," John Dramani Mahama stated.

Professor Ama Ata Aidoo has published award-winning novels, plays, short stories, children’s books, and poetry, and influenced generations of African women writers.

Her first work, The Dilemma of a Ghost, a play, was published in 1965, making her the first African woman to publish a play.

She went on to become one of the continent’s best-known writers, inspiring a generation of younger authors, artists, and feminists.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
