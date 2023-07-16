What has Dampare done to show he's an NDC? - SA NDC Council Chairman

Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, South African National Democratic Congress Council of Elders Chair and the Group Chairman for Allied Consortiums has slammed persons plotting to oust IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare for being accused of having NDC leanings.

He questions what the current IGP has done to warrant the political tag and attack to get rid of him.

Speaking on CTV's 'Dwabrɛ Mu Nsɛm', Mr. Quashie questions whether, from the content of the viral audio tape, one can safely conclude that all the elections the NPP has won, the IGPs did something to help their cause.

The SA NDC Council Chair noted that with reference to the Assin-North by-electon, the constituents overwhelmingly endorsed James Gyakye Quayson. "Even if President Akufo-Addo was the IGP, the NDC would have won because the will of the people could not be changed."

"Nana Addo can be the IGP going into 2024, the will of the people wouldn't change. There is nothing Nana Akufo-Addo as IGP could do to help", he emphasized.

According to Mr. Quashie, there is another audio tape purporting to be the voices of Justin Kodua and Gabby Otchere Darko.

In that audio tape, he said Mr Kodua was heard questioning the police why they were arresting only NPP folks.

In the opinion of Mr. Quashie, he has no right to make such comments. "The truth of the matter is, if your people are falling short of the law, would they not be arrested? They arrested your people because of the impunity they were perpetrating", he stated.

He further alleged that the NPP wanted a repeat of what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon but, "The people of Assin-North were determined to face the police boot-for-boot because the country has gotten to a stage where all of us are tired and people are prepared to stand up and fight for the course of this country. People wanted to ensure the right things were done."

Mr. Benjamin Quashie stressed that the IGP hasn't done anything to show his bias for NDC but rather has demonstrated his capabilities to protect the law which matters most going into the 2024 elections.

"The NPP has promised to break the 8. If they're saying they can't just because of the IGP, then, they're fooling all of us. They should let their record break the 8 and leave the IGP alone," he emphasised.