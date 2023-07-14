ModernGhana logo
Imagine nurses abandoning duties to support colleagues in court – Sulemana Braimah jabs Minority

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has chastised the Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) for their decision to boycott Parliament whenever Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson appears in court.

In a tweet, Braimah warned that the boycott sets a bad example, questioning what would happen if other professions like nurses or lecturers abandoned their duties to support colleagues in court.

“The decision by Minority NDC MPs to shun Parliamentary business whenever their colleague for Assin North is appearing in Court, is utterly untenable. It's an act of emotional blackmail,” Braimah wrote.

He added, "Would it be right for doctors or nurses to abandon their duties in a hospital in order to solidarise with a colleague in court on the basis of their believe that a colleague should not be a subject of prosecution for an alleged wrongdoing?"

Gyakye Quayson is facing five criminal charges including forgery, perjury and deceiving a public officer.

The NDC MPs have vowed to continue boycotting Parliament whenever his case is in court until he is freed.

However, Braimah insists that "MPs make laws. MPs don't interpret laws," and they should remember they were elected to do parliamentary business.

"Our leaders should not be setting bad examples," he emphasized, urging the NDC MPs not to abandon their duties even if they believe Gyakye Quayson is facing political persecution.

The Minority MPs remain defiant, saying they will keep boycotting proceedings to show solidarity with Gyakye Quayson, who they believe is being unfairly targeted due to the NPP's slim majority in Parliament.

