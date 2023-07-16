ModernGhana logo
‘You are financed with taxpayers money to perform your duties in parliament; not to be in courtrooms’— Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has urged the Minority MPs to concentrate on their parliamentary duties and stop the shenanigans.

According to Mr. Braimah, the Minority were elected to purposely carry out parliamentary business.

He posted in a tweet “cease appearing in courtrooms to support your members who are facing prosecutions.”

“And even if Minority MPs believe that what is going on is persecution rather than prosecution, they have to remember that they were elected and are paid to do parliamentary business and not to solidarize with colleague MPs in courtrooms. MPs make laws. MPs don’t interpret laws,” Sulemana Braimah stated.

The Speaker Alban Bagbin has asked the Minority Caucus to present a written, not oral, permission before being recognized as absent with permission on days they go to court to solidarize with their colleagues standing trial.

“So the burden will now shift onto you as a group to show evidence that my good self has granted you permission to absent yourselves in writing,” he stated.

The Minority, immediately after the swearing-in of Assin North Member (MP) James Gyakye Quayson, announced its decision to boycott proceedings each time he appeared before court for trial.

This decision was later escalated to include trials of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Asutifi South MP Collins Dauda.

So far, two boycotts have been staged and both have been marked as absent of the Minority members by Parliament.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

