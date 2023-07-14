NDC MPs' decision to boycott Parliament over Assin North MP 'utterly untenable' — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has criticized the Minority NDC MPs' decision to boycott Parliamentary proceedings whenever Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson appears in court over criminal charges.

In a social media post on Friday, July 14, Braimah described the boycott as "an act of emotional blackmail" and "utterly untenable."

"The decision by Minority NDC MPs to shun Parliamentary business whenever their colleague for Assin North is appearing in Court, is utterly untenable. It's an act of emotional blackmail," Braimah wrote.

Gyakye Quayson is facing five criminal charges including forgery, perjury, deceiving a public officer and others. The NDC MPs have vowed to continue boycotting Parliament whenever his case comes up, until he is freed.

However, Braimah stated that "Court cases are determined on the basis of facts and not the number and caliber of persons who may be in court to solidarise with a defendant or plaintiff."

He added that even if the NDC MPs believe Gyakye Quayson is being politically persecuted, abandoning Parliamentary duties is not the solution.

"The poor people of Ghana elected and pay them to do parliamentary business and not to solidarise with colleague MPs in courtrooms," Braimah emphasized.

The MFWA Executive Director urged the NDC MPs to remember they are not above the law, even as they make laws in Parliament.

"MPs make laws. MPs don't interpret laws. Our leaders should not be setting bad examples," he concluded.

Braimah's comments come at a time the NDC Minority MPs are insisting on boycotting Parliament over what they term the "politically motivated" prosecution of Gyakye Quayson.

They believe he is being targeted due to the slim NPP majority in Parliament.