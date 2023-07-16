‘I'm glad the court recognizes Rev. Kusi Boateng’s double identities’— Ablakwa

16.07.2023 LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, expressed satisfaction with the decision of the High Human Rights Court against a suit filed by Rev. Kusi Boateng.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, Rev. Kusi Boateng’s action sought to gag him from his investigation, parliamentary oversight duties and publication of is findings.

He said in an interview on Citi midday news on July 14, that “Kusi Boateng sought to refuse me from further investigation, further parliamentary oversight duties and also further publication claiming that the work I was doing was violating his fundamental human rights under Article 33 of the 1992 constitution."

He added, “The learned judge held that that claim of violating his fundamental human rights could not be supported because the evidence that I presented that my lawyers prove that these are two distinct personalities under Rev Victor Kusi Boateng as his own mother has a separate date of birth and an entirely different identity and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has a separate date of birth and a different mother and an entirely different personality that he has used concurrently and has sought to confer this fact from the general public."

“The judge said that because of my work that it came to light but for the parliamentary oversight we carried out nobody could have known that he is two distinct personalities that indeed even before the high court he had initiated a matter in the name Rev. Kusi Boateng and in this present application has come before the court as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi alias Victor Kusi Boateng that judge is not convinced that this cannot be an alias,” Okudzeto Ablakwa stated.

Mr. Ablakwa in his exposé alleged that JNS Talent Centre Ltd owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the National Cathedral, under the pseudonym name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is same as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

But in a response to the allegations, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng in a statement said Mr. Ablakwa’s claims are a “twisted narration of events”, and threatened to take the MP on.

He later filed an application against the MP, in which the High Court in Accra dismissed the charges.

The latest dismissal of the charges against Ablakwa by the Human Rights Court.